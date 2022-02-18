Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Sells $354,368.90 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OSCR stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,575,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 533.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 719,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,756,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Oscar Health by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.