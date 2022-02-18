Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $113.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $95.79 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

