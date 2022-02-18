Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Otonomy.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.01. 1,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.76. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

