Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Otonomy.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ:OTIC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.01. 1,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.76. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
