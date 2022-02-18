Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Down 7.8%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s stock price fell 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.08 and last traded at $46.08. 27,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,783,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Several research firms have commented on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 994,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 338,183 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Overstock.com by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 753.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 107,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.