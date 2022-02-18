Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $97.62. 2,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,950. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $55,722,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 559,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

