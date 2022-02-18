Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $112.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.17.

OC stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.50. 63 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.87. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

