Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.70

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $6.15. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 44,417 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

