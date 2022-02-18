Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.70

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $6.15. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 44,417 shares.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.
About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
