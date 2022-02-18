Oxygen Price Down 15.3% This Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $22.28 million and $722,673.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars.

