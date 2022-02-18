PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $23.20 million and approximately $268,523.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005775 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010514 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,159,702,795 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

