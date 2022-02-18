Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Up 3.2%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.38. 55,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,683,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,480 shares of company stock worth $909,976. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $104,627,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,297 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,652 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

