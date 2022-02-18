Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.80. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 490 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.
About Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Health Care Organization (PFHO)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.