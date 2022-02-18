Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Sells $517,276.60 in Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PKG stock opened at $148.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 77,214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $20,918,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

