PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 96,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 499,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PainReform by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PainReform by 22.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PainReform in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PainReform in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in PainReform in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. PainReform has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

