Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 6.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,280,808.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 654,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,352,329. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $10,925,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $21,099,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

