Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will post sales of $184.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.35 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted sales of $112.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year sales of $667.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.63 million to $672.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $615.47 million, with estimates ranging from $591.06 million to $639.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,688. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 435,298 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

