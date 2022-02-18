Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Robert M. Macdonald Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$16,207.74.

Shares of POU opened at C$25.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$9.32 and a 52-week high of C$27.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.48%.

POU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.28.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

