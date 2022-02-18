Pareto Securities Lowers Leroy Seafood Group (OTC:LYSFY) to Hold

Leroy Seafood Group (OTC:LYSFY) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Leroy Seafood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Leroy Seafood Group alerts:

OTC LYSFY opened at $15.61 on Friday. Leroy Seafood Group has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leroy Seafood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leroy Seafood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.