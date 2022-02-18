Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$134,750.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.95, for a total transaction of C$134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,389,589.05.

Eric Furlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total transaction of C$134,900.00.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.54. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.28 and a 12-month high of C$28.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.06.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

