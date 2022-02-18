Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Market Cap Reaches $48.41 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.56 or 0.00038729 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $48.41 million and $38.66 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.40 or 0.06979776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,183.79 or 1.00012202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00052241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,142 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

