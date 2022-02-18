Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $15.56 or 0.00038638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $48.42 million and $12.07 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,142 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

