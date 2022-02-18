Parkland Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.78.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PKI. CIBC raised their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.09.

TSE PKI opened at C$34.11 on Thursday. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$31.91 and a 1-year high of C$41.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

