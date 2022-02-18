Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 26,894 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $305,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 74.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 294.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

