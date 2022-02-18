Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 910,686 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares during the quarter. V.F. accounts for about 1.9% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $895,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.18. 60,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,201. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

