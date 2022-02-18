Parnassus Investments LLC Has $962.22 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.0% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $962,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 185,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.98. 23,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,488. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

