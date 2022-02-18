Parnassus Investments LLC Lowers Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,019,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,192 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $90,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SelectQuote Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).
