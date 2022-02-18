Parnassus Investments LLC Lowers Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,019,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,192 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $90,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of SLQT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 40,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,957. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $473.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

