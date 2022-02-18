Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Capital One Financial worth $113,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.18. 57,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.20.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

