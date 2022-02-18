PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.750 EPS.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.20. 33,943,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,646,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $104.99 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.84.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

