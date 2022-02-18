PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.750 EPS.

PYPL traded down $5.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.20. 33,943,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,646,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 52 week low of $104.99 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.84.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

