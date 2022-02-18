PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Sells $290,500.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.59 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.
About PDC Energy
PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
