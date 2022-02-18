PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ PDFS traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. 244,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,711. The company has a market cap of $968.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 44.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 353,005 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 120,652 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2,588.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 102,819 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

