Peel Hunt Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Target Price to C$70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from C$77.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CSFB upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.25.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$56.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$59.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

