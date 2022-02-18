Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Cut to $129.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $147.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.64.

Shares of PEGA opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average is $117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 over the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pegasystems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

