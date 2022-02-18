PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Purchases $2,135,700.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.02 per share, with a total value of $2,135,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Farhad Nanji acquired 60,982 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $3,707,705.60.

On Monday, February 7th, Farhad Nanji purchased 150,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96.

On Friday, November 26th, Farhad Nanji acquired 9,002 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $584,049.76.

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji acquired 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,118,294.38.

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji acquired 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 35,383 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

