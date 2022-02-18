Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $83,000 in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 98,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLP opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $618.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Aegis raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

