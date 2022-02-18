Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

