Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,532,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.