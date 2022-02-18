Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 12,633 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $16,680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $14,660,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Origin Materials during the third quarter worth $11,943,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $12,300,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Origin Materials by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 973,374 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 158.99, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $14.01.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

