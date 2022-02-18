Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after buying an additional 435,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 34,087 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 803,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 163,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE opened at $14.61 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.