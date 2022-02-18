Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €196.00 by UBS Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €196.00 ($222.73) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €228.25 ($259.38).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €193.20 ($219.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €202.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €196.50. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.