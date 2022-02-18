Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PSTH stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,106. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85. Pershing Square Tontine has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at $10,521,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 123.6% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 595,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 329,146 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 264.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at $3,792,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

