Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.00

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.30), with a volume of 2938294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.30).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.85. The company has a market cap of £203.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54.

In related news, insider Peter John Hill acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($132,611.64).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

