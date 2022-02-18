Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) shares fell 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. 14,175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 10,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

