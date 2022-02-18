Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.45 Billion

Brokerages expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $7.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.64 billion and the lowest is $7.06 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $32.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.03 billion to $33.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.85 billion to $35.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.30. 65,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,075. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $112.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,452 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,310 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

