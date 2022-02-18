PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the January 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $8.23.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.