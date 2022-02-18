PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the January 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCS. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 107,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 25,722 shares during the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.