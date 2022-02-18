Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Short Interest Update

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,100 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 222,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE PIPP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,598. Pine Island Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Get Pine Island Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the second quarter worth $426,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the second quarter worth $97,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the second quarter worth $195,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the second quarter worth $146,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Island Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Island Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.