Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Omnicell in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMCL. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

OMCL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.31. 1,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.43. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell has a one year low of $119.30 and a one year high of $187.29.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.