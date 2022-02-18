Piper Sandler Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $194.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.48.

ABNB opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $215.49. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.22 and its 200-day moving average is $167.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,873 shares of company stock worth $133,171,020. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

