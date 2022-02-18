Piper Sandler Raises Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $230.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

UPST stock opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a PE ratio of 174.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.56.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.14, for a total transaction of $39,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,701 shares of company stock valued at $146,966,984 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

