Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) were up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.39 and last traded at C$12.39. Approximately 70,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 72,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.90.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$405.43 million and a P/E ratio of 17.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

