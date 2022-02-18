Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) were up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.39 and last traded at C$12.39. Approximately 70,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 72,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.90.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
The company has a market cap of C$405.43 million and a P/E ratio of 17.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.63.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA)
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.
