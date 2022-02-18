PlatON (LAT) Price Hits $0.0572 on Top Exchanges

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, PlatON has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatON has a total market cap of $136.52 million and $5.10 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlatON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00038195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00107349 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,099,003 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.